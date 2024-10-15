Political Turmoil in Himachal Pradesh: Thakur's Allegations Against Sukhu's Government

In a sharp criticism, Jai Ram Thakur, Leader of Opposition in Himachal Pradesh, accused Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of losing his grip on the state's bureaucracy.

Thakur stated that crucial meetings with officers are being ignored, illustrating a significant lack of control within Sukhu's administration, suggesting it reflects the Congress government's uncertain future.

Echoing these sentiments, BJP's Sikender Kumar accused the state government of financially straining citizens under the guise of resource mobilization, amidst plans for the BJP's upcoming membership campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)