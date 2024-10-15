Political Turmoil in Himachal Pradesh: Thakur's Allegations Against Sukhu's Government
Jai Ram Thakur accuses Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhu of losing control over bureaucracy, claiming officers avoid meetings, signaling weak governance. Thakur credits his tenure for successful projects, while BJP's Sikender Kumar criticizes Congress for imposing financial burdens. BJP's membership drive set to commence mid-October.
- India
In a sharp criticism, Jai Ram Thakur, Leader of Opposition in Himachal Pradesh, accused Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of losing his grip on the state's bureaucracy.
Thakur stated that crucial meetings with officers are being ignored, illustrating a significant lack of control within Sukhu's administration, suggesting it reflects the Congress government's uncertain future.
Echoing these sentiments, BJP's Sikender Kumar accused the state government of financially straining citizens under the guise of resource mobilization, amidst plans for the BJP's upcoming membership campaign.
