Left Menu

Ajay Banga: Trump's Potential Impact on World Bank

World Bank President Ajay Banga expressed confidence that former President Donald Trump understands the role of international financial institutions in expanding markets for American companies. Trump's administration supported a significant capital increase for the World Bank, which boosted China's influence but also reformed lending practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 02:55 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 02:55 IST
Ajay Banga: Trump's Potential Impact on World Bank
Ajay Banga

World Bank President Ajay Banga conveyed assurance that former President Donald Trump recognizes the strategic importance of international financial institutions, particularly for American business interests abroad.

Banga's comments came during a Reuters NEXT Newsmaker interview, where he discussed the prospects facing the World Bank if Trump emerges victorious in the upcoming presidential election.

Despite Trump's criticism of multilateral organizations and conservative calls to withdraw from the World Bank, his administration previously authorized a substantial capital increase for the bank, signaling an understanding of its benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024