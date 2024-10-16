Ajay Banga: Trump's Potential Impact on World Bank
World Bank President Ajay Banga expressed confidence that former President Donald Trump understands the role of international financial institutions in expanding markets for American companies. Trump's administration supported a significant capital increase for the World Bank, which boosted China's influence but also reformed lending practices.
Banga's comments came during a Reuters NEXT Newsmaker interview, where he discussed the prospects facing the World Bank if Trump emerges victorious in the upcoming presidential election.
Despite Trump's criticism of multilateral organizations and conservative calls to withdraw from the World Bank, his administration previously authorized a substantial capital increase for the bank, signaling an understanding of its benefits.
