Ajay Banga: Trump's Potential Impact on World Bank

World Bank President Ajay Banga conveyed assurance that former President Donald Trump recognizes the strategic importance of international financial institutions, particularly for American business interests abroad.

Banga's comments came during a Reuters NEXT Newsmaker interview, where he discussed the prospects facing the World Bank if Trump emerges victorious in the upcoming presidential election.

Despite Trump's criticism of multilateral organizations and conservative calls to withdraw from the World Bank, his administration previously authorized a substantial capital increase for the bank, signaling an understanding of its benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)