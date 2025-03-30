Navratri and Eid Send Temples and Markets into a Frenzy
Devotees swarmed temples in Sambhal, Varanasi, and Ayodhya on the first day of Navratri, creating a vibrant atmosphere alongside bustling Eid markets. Authorities ensured high security following past communal confrontations, while market activity soared with thriving sales. The government enforced temporary bans on meat sales near religious sites.
On the first day of Navratri, devotees flocked to temples in Sambhal, Varanasi, and Ayodhya, creating a spiritually charged atmosphere. This year, the festival coincides with bustling Eid preparations, setting markets abuzz with activity as sellers anticipate increased sales.
Tight security measures have been implemented across the state following recent communal tensions. In Sambhal, thousands gathered at Chamunda Devi and Durga temples. Ehtesham Ahmad, president of the All India Industry and Trade Board in Sambhal, commented on thriving business amid the festive period.
In Varanasi, heavily attended temples include Shailputri, Durga Kund, and Vishalakshi Devi, with enhanced security and drone surveillance ensuring safety. Ayodhya mirrored this celebration, with significant footfall at major temples and diligent crowd control. Meat sales are temporarily prohibited near religious sites until April 6.
