In an unprecedented display of civic engagement, voters in Georgia have turned out in record numbers as early voting commenced for the November 5 presidential election, featuring Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump, according to state officials.

By 4 p.m. EDT (2000 GMT), over 252,000 voters had cast their ballots, nearly doubling the numbers from the first day of early voting in the 2020 elections, as reported by Gabriel Sterling, Georgia's Deputy Election Officer. Sterling described the turnout as 'spectacular' on social media, highlighting the growing popularity of early voting in the U.S.

Despite some Republicans opposing the expansion of mail voting due to security concerns, party officials continue to encourage early voting. Nationally, 5.5 million Americans have already voted, compared to 27 million at this point in 2020 amid the pandemic. Georgia, a key battleground state, has since tightened mail-voting regulations, requiring proof of identity for absentee ballots and limiting drop-off locations.

