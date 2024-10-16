Left Menu

Trump Criticizes Allies Over Trade Practices

Former President Donald Trump criticized the US' allies, particularly the European Union, for unfair trade practices. Speaking at the Economic Club of Chicago, he argued that trade deals and tariffs are crucial for protecting American industries, emphasizing strong measures on China, South Korea, and the EU.

Donald Trump
In a blistering critique at the Economic Club of Chicago, former President Donald Trump accused US allies, notably the European Union, of exploiting trade relations to the detriment of the United States.

Highlighting a $300 billion trade deficit with the EU, Trump suggested that incompetence or corruption must be influencing poor trade agreements.

The ex-president advocated for strict tariffs, defending his decisions on China and South Korea, and called for further tax reductions to incentivize domestic production.

