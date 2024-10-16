Left Menu

Georgia Judge Temporarily Blocks Hand Count Rule Amid Election Unrest

A Georgia judge has temporarily blocked a new rule requiring hand counts of ballots in the upcoming election. The rule, supported by Trump allies, was intended to enhance election security but faced heavy criticism and legal challenges for potentially causing chaos and delaying results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 09:39 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 09:17 IST
In a significant legal decision, a Georgia judge has put a halt, at least temporarily, to a newly instituted rule mandating that poll workers hand count ballots in the coming November 5 election. This setback is a notable defeat for former President Donald Trump, whose allies in the state pushed for these changes after his 2020 loss in Georgia.

The rule, which was adopted by a conservative majority on Georgia's election board on September 20, was touted as a means to heighten security and transparency. However, it quickly became a point of contention, with Democrats arguing it would generate unnecessary disorder and result in delayed election outcomes.

The decision by Judge Robert McBurney aligns with concerns over the chaos the rule could introduce, emphasizing that stability in the electoral process is crucial. The ruling has been lauded by Democrats as a triumph for voters, effectively casting doubt on the motives behind the hand-count initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

