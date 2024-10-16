Chhattisgarh DA Hike Cheers State Employees
The Chhattisgarh government announced a 4% increase in Dearness Allowance for state employees, raising it to 50% of their basic pay. This decision benefits around 3.9 lakh employees and will be effective from October 1. The move aligns with the central government's DA policy.
On Wednesday, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai declared a 4% hike in the Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees, lifting it to 50% of the basic salary.
This decision, slated to benefit nearly 3.9 lakh employees, will take effect from October 1, according to officials.
With the Diwali festival on the horizon, the government opted to align the DA with the central government's policy, Sai told journalists. The move follows an earlier increase in March, which saw a 4% hike to 46% of the basic pay.
