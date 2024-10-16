Congress Opts Out of J-K Government, Demands Statehood Restoration

In a decisive move, the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) declared on Wednesday that their party will not be part of the newly formed J-K government. JKPCC Chief Tariq Hameed Karra stated the decision was due to unmet promises by Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the restoration of statehood for the region.

During a press briefing, Karra emphasized that the Congress party will persist in advocating for statehood restoration, reiterating that Prime Minister Modi had repeatedly assured the public of this commitment but has yet to deliver on it. Consequently, the Congress is withholding its participation in the new government, focusing instead on this pressing demand.

Amidst the political developments, Omar Abdullah assumed office as the first Chief Minister of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The oath was administered by L-G Manoj Saxena at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre in Srinagar. Abdullah's Cabinet includes members from the National Conference and an independent legislator, witnessed by key leaders from the opposition INDIA Bloc.

(With inputs from agencies.)