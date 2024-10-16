Left Menu

S Jaishankar Stresses Cooperation Amidst Global Challenges

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, addressing the SCO conclave, emphasized the importance of cooperation, mutual respect, and sovereign equality. He highlighted terrorism and extremism as major hindrances to trade and connectivity. Jaishankar discussed global challenges, urging adherence to the SCO Charter for beneficial cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 16-10-2024 13:02 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 13:02 IST
S Jaishankar Stresses Cooperation Amidst Global Challenges
Jaishankar
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has issued a pointed message underscoring the necessity of cooperation across borders amid rising global challenges, including terrorism, at a recent Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting.

Speaking at the summit in Islamabad, Jaishankar stressed that collaboration is unlikely to succeed without mutual respect and adherence to sovereign equality. His comments, directed subtly at regional players like Pakistan and China, emphasized the importance of recognizing territorial integrity and warned against unilateral agendas.

Highlighting the impact of global challenges such as ongoing conflicts, the COVID-19 pandemic, and climate issues, Jaishankar called on SCO members to renew their commitment to the organization's Charter. He underlined the need for trust and good neighborliness to truly harness the benefits of integration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024