S Jaishankar Stresses Cooperation Amidst Global Challenges

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has issued a pointed message underscoring the necessity of cooperation across borders amid rising global challenges, including terrorism, at a recent Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting.

Speaking at the summit in Islamabad, Jaishankar stressed that collaboration is unlikely to succeed without mutual respect and adherence to sovereign equality. His comments, directed subtly at regional players like Pakistan and China, emphasized the importance of recognizing territorial integrity and warned against unilateral agendas.

Highlighting the impact of global challenges such as ongoing conflicts, the COVID-19 pandemic, and climate issues, Jaishankar called on SCO members to renew their commitment to the organization's Charter. He underlined the need for trust and good neighborliness to truly harness the benefits of integration.

(With inputs from agencies.)