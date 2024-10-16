Maharashtra CM Shinde Criticizes Opposition's 'Anti-Development Vision' Ahead of Elections

As Maharashtra gears up for its upcoming assembly elections, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has launched a direct assault on the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, accusing them of harboring an 'anti-development vision.'

During a joint press conference with Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, as well as Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, Shinde presented a 'report card' highlighting the government's two-year achievements.

The Mahayuti allies underscored their united efforts through impactful schemes like 'Ladki Bahin,' which provides financial support to women. The opposition's contrasting stance has been labeled as a 'fake narrative' by the ruling coalition. The election will be held on November 20, with results announced on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)