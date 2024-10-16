Maharashtra CM Shinde Criticizes Opposition's 'Anti-Development Vision' Ahead of Elections
Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections, CM Eknath Shinde criticized the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi for an ''anti-development vision.'' Joined by deputy CMs Fadnavis and Pawar, Shinde highlighted the government's achievements. Elections are scheduled for November 20, with results on November 23.
As Maharashtra gears up for its upcoming assembly elections, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has launched a direct assault on the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, accusing them of harboring an 'anti-development vision.'
During a joint press conference with Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, as well as Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, Shinde presented a 'report card' highlighting the government's two-year achievements.
The Mahayuti allies underscored their united efforts through impactful schemes like 'Ladki Bahin,' which provides financial support to women. The opposition's contrasting stance has been labeled as a 'fake narrative' by the ruling coalition. The election will be held on November 20, with results announced on November 23.
(With inputs from agencies.)
