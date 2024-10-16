Naveen Patnaik Congratulates Omar Abdullah on Jammu and Kashmir Leadership

Biju Janata Dal president and Leader of Opposition in the Odisha Assembly, Naveen Patnaik, extended his congratulations to National Conference leader Omar Abdullah. On Wednesday, Abdullah was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, marking a significant political development in the region.

This event signifies the formation of the first elected government in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. Patnaik, taking to social media platform X, expressed his well-wishes for Abdullah's leadership and the region's development.

"I congratulate @OmarAbdullah ji on being sworn in as the Chief Minister of #JammuAndKashmir. I hope that under your leadership, Jammu and Kashmir will progress further with the support of its people. Best wishes," Patnaik stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)