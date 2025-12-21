Left Menu

Kerala's Democratic Dance: A New Wave of Local Leaders Sworn In

Kerala's newly elected local representatives took oath across various government institutions. The BJP marked a win in Thiruvananthapuram, while the UDF gained control in several municipalities and district panchayats. Noteworthy figures, including senior BJP leader V V Rajesh, participated, highlighting a politically dynamic scene.

Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 21-12-2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, newly elected representatives of Kerala's local self-government institutions took oath and assumed their roles on Sunday.

Swearing-in ceremonies unfolded across the state in village, block, and district panchayats, as well as in municipalities and city corporations. The Thiruvananthapuram Corporation witnessed a dramatic change, as the BJP seized control in a three-way contest against the LDF and UDF.

Prominent individuals such as senior BJP leader V V Rajesh and former DGP R Sreelekha became new councillors, while Congress's K S Sabarinathan swore allegiance holding the Constitution. Despite some members missing due to legal issues, the political scene remains vibrant, with the UDF claiming multiple municipal corporations and district panchayats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

