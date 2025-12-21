Kerala's Democratic Dance: A New Wave of Local Leaders Sworn In

In a significant political development, newly elected representatives of Kerala's local self-government institutions took oath and assumed their roles on Sunday.

Swearing-in ceremonies unfolded across the state in village, block, and district panchayats, as well as in municipalities and city corporations. The Thiruvananthapuram Corporation witnessed a dramatic change, as the BJP seized control in a three-way contest against the LDF and UDF.

Prominent individuals such as senior BJP leader V V Rajesh and former DGP R Sreelekha became new councillors, while Congress's K S Sabarinathan swore allegiance holding the Constitution. Despite some members missing due to legal issues, the political scene remains vibrant, with the UDF claiming multiple municipal corporations and district panchayats.

