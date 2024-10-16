Left Menu

Ex-Diplomats Challenge U.S. Policy on Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Two former U.S. officials have launched a lobbying group and a political action committee to push for a shift in U.S. policy on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Their initiative, called 'A New Policy,' aims to support candidates who prioritize human rights in the Middle East.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 15:33 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 15:33 IST
Two former U.S. officials have taken a stand against the current administration's policy on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict by forming a new lobbying organization. Their aim is to align U.S. policies with human rights and equality.

Josh Paul, who served with the State Department, and Tariq Habash, a former policy advisor at the U.S. Department of Education, have launched 'A New Policy', a political action committee. They argue that the American public no longer supports the unconditional transfer of U.S. weapons to Israel.

With upcoming elections, this policy stance is proving significant, particularly among Muslim and Arab voters who are reconsidering their support for President Biden. Their call for a permanent ceasefire contrasts with Washington's military aid to Israel, which has drawn criticism amid ongoing conflict in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

