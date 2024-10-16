Left Menu

Pir Panjal Celebrates Milestone Political Appointments

Supporters jubilantly celebrated in Rajouri and Poonch as local leaders Surinder Kumar Choudhary and Javed Rana assumed significant roles in Jammu and Kashmir's government. Their victories over BJP candidates spotlighted the region's political landscape. The National Conference-Congress alliance marked a significant win by securing five out of eight seats.

Updated: 16-10-2024 16:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an atmosphere of jubilation, supporters of the National Conference took to the streets in Rajouri and Poonch districts to celebrate the induction of local leaders into key governmental roles. Surinder Kumar Choudhary became Deputy Chief Minister, while Javed Rana was appointed as a minister in the Omar Abdullah-led government of Jammu and Kashmir.

Omar Abdullah took the oath as chief minister for the first elected government of the Union Territory since the 2019 abrogation of Article 370. Choudhary's victory in Rajouri, against BJP's J-K unit chief Ravinder Raina, and Rana's in Mendhar, were significant among the four NC successes in the region.

The National Conference-Congress alliance's triumph, securing five out of eight seats in the Pir Panjal area, reflects a pivotal moment in the region's political landscape, as celebrations erupted with traditional drumming and dancing in areas like Nowshera and Mendhar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

