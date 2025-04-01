Omar Abdullah Clarifies: Amit Shah's Visit Not Tied to Kathua Operation
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah clarified that Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Jammu and Kashmir coincides with, but is not related to, the anti-militancy operation in Kathua. Shah's agenda includes security review, public meeting in Jammu, and development project inaugurations in Srinagar.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has distanced Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Jammu and Kashmir from the ongoing anti-militancy operation in the Kathua region. According to Abdullah, Shah's visit had been scheduled well in advance of the current combing operations in Kathua.
Abdullah emphasized that the visit encompasses more than just security discussions, noting Shah's plans to address the public in Jammu and to oversee development work in Srinagar, including inaugurating new projects.
On the topic of improved relations between the Union Territory government and the Centre, Abdullah remarked that Shah's frequent visits are part of a longstanding tradition of central engagement with local governance. He also expressed hope for continued financial support from the Centre to aid Jammu and Kashmir.
