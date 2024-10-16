Left Menu

Zelenskyy's Bold Victory Plan: Inviting Ukraine to NATO Amidst Ongoing Conflict

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a plan to potentially end the conflict with Russia by next year. A pivotal element of this strategy is Ukraine's invitation to join NATO, a step hesitated upon by key Western allies. Zelenskyy seeks their support to implement this decisive step.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 16-10-2024 17:04 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 16:52 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. (Photo: Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has unveiled a comprehensive plan aimed at ending the ongoing conflict with Russia by next year. Central to his strategy is inviting Ukraine to join NATO, a proposal that has so far encountered resistance from crucial Western allies.

Addressing his country's Parliament, Zelenskyy emphasized the urgency of adopting his victory plan, asserting that if implementation begins swiftly, peace could be achieved within a year. The president is actively seeking the endorsement of Western partners for this significant move.

However, the plan's success hinges on gaining the backing of Western nations, who are cautious about publicly committing to this course of action during the conflict. Zelenskyy's determination remains steadfast as he advocates for a collective approach to secure peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

