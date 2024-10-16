Zelenskyy's Bold Victory Plan: Inviting Ukraine to NATO Amidst Ongoing Conflict

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has unveiled a comprehensive plan aimed at ending the ongoing conflict with Russia by next year. Central to his strategy is inviting Ukraine to join NATO, a proposal that has so far encountered resistance from crucial Western allies.

Addressing his country's Parliament, Zelenskyy emphasized the urgency of adopting his victory plan, asserting that if implementation begins swiftly, peace could be achieved within a year. The president is actively seeking the endorsement of Western partners for this significant move.

However, the plan's success hinges on gaining the backing of Western nations, who are cautious about publicly committing to this course of action during the conflict. Zelenskyy's determination remains steadfast as he advocates for a collective approach to secure peace in the region.

