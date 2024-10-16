Left Menu

Kejriwal Kicks Off 'Jan Sampark' Campaign: A Battle Against Allegations

Arvind Kejriwal launched the AAP's 'Jan Sampark' campaign for the Delhi Assembly elections, asserting his dedication to public service. Claiming BJP impediments and politically motivated imprisonment, Kejriwal seeks voter support to resume his leadership. BJP countered by accusing AAP of fear-mongering ahead of polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 16:56 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 16:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP national convenor, initiated the 'Jan Sampark' campaign in preparation for the forthcoming Delhi Assembly elections, urging citizens to re-elect him as chief minister.

Kejriwal, addressing a campaign event, alleged that his imprisonment was a political move by the BJP to sabotage AAP's initiatives in Delhi. He emphasized his commitment to development projects if re-elected.

BJP leader Vijender Gupta debunked AAP's accusations, claiming Kejriwal is inciting fear to sway voters. Gupta insisted that Delhi's voters will discern AAP's 'tricks' and ensure their electoral defeat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

