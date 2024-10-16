Kejriwal Kicks Off 'Jan Sampark' Campaign: A Battle Against Allegations

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP national convenor, initiated the 'Jan Sampark' campaign in preparation for the forthcoming Delhi Assembly elections, urging citizens to re-elect him as chief minister.

Kejriwal, addressing a campaign event, alleged that his imprisonment was a political move by the BJP to sabotage AAP's initiatives in Delhi. He emphasized his commitment to development projects if re-elected.

BJP leader Vijender Gupta debunked AAP's accusations, claiming Kejriwal is inciting fear to sway voters. Gupta insisted that Delhi's voters will discern AAP's 'tricks' and ensure their electoral defeat.

(With inputs from agencies.)