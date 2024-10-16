Left Menu

US Allies Intensify Pressure on Escalating North Korean Threats

US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell highlighted growing concerns regarding North Korea's nuclear threats and support for Russia's conflict in Ukraine. Washington, Seoul, and Tokyo, alongside eight Western nations, plan to enforce North Korea sanctions amid rising tensions, emphasized through increased military coordination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 16-10-2024 17:50 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 17:50 IST
US Allies Intensify Pressure on Escalating North Korean Threats
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In an escalating geopolitical standoff, US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell has voiced significant alarm over North Korea's burgeoning nuclear threats and its unsettling military support for Russia in the Ukraine conflict.

Campbell's remarks follow discussions with South Korean and Japanese officials, aiming to revitalize pressure on North Korea as global tensions mount. This, amid attempts to implement sanctions enforcement hindered by divisions at the UN Security Council.

Washington, Seoul, and Tokyo's steadfast alignment, in collaboration with eight Western nations, comes amid accusations directed at Moscow for allegedly facilitating arms trade with Pyongyang to bolster its Ukrainian offensive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024