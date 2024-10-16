US Allies Intensify Pressure on Escalating North Korean Threats

In an escalating geopolitical standoff, US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell has voiced significant alarm over North Korea's burgeoning nuclear threats and its unsettling military support for Russia in the Ukraine conflict.

Campbell's remarks follow discussions with South Korean and Japanese officials, aiming to revitalize pressure on North Korea as global tensions mount. This, amid attempts to implement sanctions enforcement hindered by divisions at the UN Security Council.

Washington, Seoul, and Tokyo's steadfast alignment, in collaboration with eight Western nations, comes amid accusations directed at Moscow for allegedly facilitating arms trade with Pyongyang to bolster its Ukrainian offensive.

