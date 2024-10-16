Left Menu

BJP's High-Stakes Meetings for Maharashtra and Jharkhand Poll Strategy

The BJP's Central Election Committee met to finalize candidate lists for upcoming elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. Leaders including PM Modi and party chief JP Nadda strategized as the polls near. Elections in Maharashtra are set for November 20, with results on November 23. Jharkhand elections will occur in two phases.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at BJP office to attend party's CEC meeting (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party's Central Election Committee convened on Wednesday evening at the party headquarters to finalize selections for candidates in Maharashtra's legislative assembly elections. Prominent leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, and party chief JP Nadda were in attendance.

Elections for Maharashtra's 288-member assembly will take place in a single phase on November 20, with vote counting on November 23. Notably, the key parties in the race include the ruling Mahayuti Alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition, featuring major factions like the Shiv Sena and the NCP.

In parallel, a meeting was previously conducted regarding Jharkhand elections, scheduled for two phases on November 13 and 20. The Election Commission announced the voting schedule and bypolls across 15 states, emphasizing the high stakes as results for both Maharashtra and Jharkhand will be disclosed on November 23. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

