Judge Blocks Georgia's Hand-Count Rule in Election Drama
A Georgia judge has temporarily blocked a new rule mandating hand-counting of ballots for the November elections, marking a setback for allies of Donald Trump. Democrats see this decision as a victory for voters, highlighting concerns that the rule could lead to confusion and delays during the electoral process.
A Georgia judge has placed a temporary halt on the enforcement of a new rule that required poll workers to hand count ballots in the upcoming U.S. elections this November. This decision represents a setback for former President Donald Trump, whose Republican supporters advocated for the change following his 2020 electoral defeat in the state.
The hand-count rule, introduced by a pro-Trump conservative majority on Georgia's election board, aimed to enhance election security and transparency. However, critics, primarily Democrats, argued that it could result in chaos and substantial delays in reporting election outcomes. Georgia is a crucial battleground state in the upcoming contest between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.
Judge Robert McBurney justified his ruling by stating that the new rule added unnecessary uncertainty to the electoral process so close to Election Day. While recognizing respect for the decision, Georgia's State Election Board expressed disappointment. The ruling is subject to appeal, and the Democratic Party praised it as a win for voters.
(With inputs from agencies.)
