Congress Urges Government to Address International Allegations Against India

The Congress party has urged the Indian government to clarify its position regarding allegations from Canada and the US that tarnish the country's international image. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh stressed the importance of transparency and cooperation among political parties to ensure India's global standing is not compromised.

Ramesh noted the gravity of the allegations, after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau linked India to the killing of separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar and suggested the involvement of Indian agents with criminal gangs in Canada. India has strongly denied these claims, calling them baseless and politically motivated.

The situation has led to diplomatic tensions with India expelling Canadian diplomats and recalling its High Commissioner. The Congress party demands the government involve opposition leaders in discussions to effectively handle the situation affecting national security and foreign policy.

