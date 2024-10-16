Left Menu

Biden Unveils New Military Aid for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

U.S. President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy discussed a new $425 million military aid package aimed at bolstering Ukraine's defense capabilities. The package includes air defense, munitions, and armored vehicles. Zelenskiy proposed joint weapon production and thanked Biden for the U.S. support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 23:32 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 23:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. President Joe Biden announced a $425 million military aid package for Ukraine on Wednesday, following discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy about enhancing security assistance.

The White House detailed that the aid will bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities with crucial military assets, including air defense systems and armored vehicles.

Zelenskiy expressed his appreciation for the U.S. government and proposed potential collaboration on weapon production, highlighting the importance of additional training for Ukrainian troops to counter Russian aggression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

