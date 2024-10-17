Soren Accuses BJP of Jharkhand's Plight, Outlines Welfare Achievements

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging that the party plundered the state for nearly two decades since its formation. Soren, who marked 100 days since his release from jail, highlighted efforts to fortify Jharkhand's foundations during his tenure.

Soren emphasized his administration's social welfare programs, including the 'Maiyan Samman Yojna' and 'Abua Awas Yojna,' which aim to uplift marginalized communities. He also pointed out the steps taken to bring back migrant laborers during the COVID-19 lockdown and the state's pioneering role in supplying oxygen nationwide.

The Chief Minister asserted the necessity of ensuring social security, basic needs, and infrastructure to foster state development. He enumerated achievements like forgiving farmers' loans and advocating women's welfare. With Jharkhand's elections looming, Soren spotlighted his government's initiatives as a counter-narrative to BJP's previous administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)