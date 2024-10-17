Rebel Success: Satish Sharma Shakes Up Jammu Politics

In a notable political shift within the Jammu region, Congress rebel Satish Sharma has carved out a new chapter by defeating BJP's Rajeev Sharma and obtaining a key position in Omar Abdullah's government. With a winning margin of nearly 7,000 votes, Sharma's victory relegated his former party heavyweight, Tara Chand, to third place in the Chhamb seat.

The election outcome has provided Sharma with a pivotal role in a government dominated by the BJP in Jammu. Celebrations were witnessed in the Chhamb constituency, marking his historic win as the sole non-BJP victor across the district's ten seats. The oath of office was administered by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha as Sharma expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for ensuring Jammu's representation.

Sharma's victory highlight emerges as a symbolic bridge between Jammu and Kashmir, silencing critics who doubted Jammu's voice in governance. His supporters celebrated with music, crackers, and sweets, expressing hope for regional transformation under his leadership.

