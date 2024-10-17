Left Menu

Rebel Success: Satish Sharma Shakes Up Jammu Politics

Satish Sharma, a former Congress member, defeated BJP's Rajeev Sharma in the Chhamb constituency by nearly 7,000 votes. Now representing Jammu in Omar Abdullah's government, Sharma's victory marks a significant shift in the BJP-dominated region. Celebrations unfolded in Chhamb following his governmental inclusion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 17-10-2024 01:09 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 01:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable political shift within the Jammu region, Congress rebel Satish Sharma has carved out a new chapter by defeating BJP's Rajeev Sharma and obtaining a key position in Omar Abdullah's government. With a winning margin of nearly 7,000 votes, Sharma's victory relegated his former party heavyweight, Tara Chand, to third place in the Chhamb seat.

The election outcome has provided Sharma with a pivotal role in a government dominated by the BJP in Jammu. Celebrations were witnessed in the Chhamb constituency, marking his historic win as the sole non-BJP victor across the district's ten seats. The oath of office was administered by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha as Sharma expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for ensuring Jammu's representation.

Sharma's victory highlight emerges as a symbolic bridge between Jammu and Kashmir, silencing critics who doubted Jammu's voice in governance. His supporters celebrated with music, crackers, and sweets, expressing hope for regional transformation under his leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

