PM Modi's Grand Inauguration Spree in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for a series of projects worth Rs 1,300 crore in Varanasi on October 20. The event marks a significant development spree in his parliamentary constituency.

The projects include the opening of the Shankara Nethralaya eye hospital and a new sports complex at Sampurnanand Stadium in Sigra. According to Dilip Patel, president of BJP's Kashi region, Modi will address around 1,000 people at the hospital. The visit also includes airport-related initiatives at Babatpur Airport.

Over 5,000 police personnel, including ATS and SPG officers, will ensure a multi-layer security plan. Drone surveillance and plainclothes officers will be in place, according to Police Commissioner Mohit Agarwal. Traffic arrangements are also being optimized for attendee convenience.

