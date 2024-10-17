Left Menu

Near Miss: Minister's Wife Unharmed in Highway Collision

Mrs. Rajshree Munde, the wife of Maharashtra agriculture minister Dhananjay Munde, emerged unscathed after the vehicle she was in collided with a private bus on the Solapur-Pune highway. The incident occurred at 5 am near Sortapwadi as the car struck the bus from behind, causing a minor accident.

Near Miss: Minister's Wife Unharmed in Highway Collision
In an early morning incident on the Solapur-Pune highway, Mrs. Rajshree Munde, wife of Maharashtra's Agriculture Minister Dhananjay Munde, narrowly avoided injury after her car struck a private bus.

The collision happened at approximately 5 am near Sortapwadi. According to local authorities, the accident was minor, resulting from the car hitting the bus's rear as it slowed down.

Fortunately, Mrs. Munde emerged unscathed, and no serious damage was reported. The agriculture minister continues his duties amid the reassurance of his wife's safety.

