Near Miss: Minister's Wife Unharmed in Highway Collision

In an early morning incident on the Solapur-Pune highway, Mrs. Rajshree Munde, wife of Maharashtra's Agriculture Minister Dhananjay Munde, narrowly avoided injury after her car struck a private bus.

The collision happened at approximately 5 am near Sortapwadi. According to local authorities, the accident was minor, resulting from the car hitting the bus's rear as it slowed down.

Fortunately, Mrs. Munde emerged unscathed, and no serious damage was reported. The agriculture minister continues his duties amid the reassurance of his wife's safety.

