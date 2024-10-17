Maha Vikas Aghadi's Critical Meeting on Seat Distribution Ahead of Maharashtra Polls
Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) convened a pivotal meeting to conclude seat-sharing talks for the Maharashtra Assembly elections. With 216 seats already discussed, specifics on the remaining 66 seats will be finalized. Concerns regarding MVA's collaboration with the Samajwadi Party (SP) were addressed, ensuring unity against the ruling coalition.
In a crucial political move, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is convening at Mumbai's Sofitel Hotel BKC to finalize the seat distribution for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, scheduled for November 20. Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar confirmed that discussions have already been held for 216 seats, with decisions on the remaining 66 seats to be made at today's meeting.
Wadettiwar addressed the media, stating, "216 seats have been discussed within the MVA. The remaining 66 will be settled today. By this evening or tomorrow, we anticipate announcing the complete seat sharing arrangement through a press conference." He also commented on the Samajwadi Party's expressed dissent, assuring that no doors within the MVA are closed to them and solutions would be forthcoming within the next two days.
Abu Azmi, Samajwadi Party Maharashtra Chief, took to social media, expressing concerns over candidate list releases done without consultation. He stressed the importance of discussions to ensure all MVA parties collaborate effectively against the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance. As the state braces for the Elections on November 20, political alliances are intensifying their preparations.
