Madhya Pradesh Congress President Demands CM's Resignation After Shocking Molestation Case

Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari condemned the BJP-led government's 'careless' approach following the molestation of a three-year-old in Bhopal. He criticized the administration's failure and demanded the resignation of CM Mohan Yadav, highlighting a disturbing rise in sexual crimes against minors in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 14:32 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 14:32 IST
MP Congress Chief Jitu Patwari (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari has issued a scathing critique of the BJP-led state government, accusing it of negligence in the wake of a distressing molestation case involving a three-year-old girl in Bhopal. The child was reportedly assaulted by her tutoring mentor's son, triggering widespread outrage.

Patwari, in an interview with ANI, expressed grave concern, asserting that the condition of women in Madhya Pradesh is deteriorating under the current administration. He claimed that as many as 18 girls are raped daily in the state, labeling Madhya Pradesh as the 'capital of rape' and criticizing the government's indifference and focus on electoral gains.

In a series of social media posts, Patwari emphasized the recurring nature of such incidents, urging Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to resign from his home minister role to ensure a safer environment for the state's daughters. He decried the disconnect between the government's 'Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao' slogan and the grim realities faced by young girls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

