Congress Lashes Out at Bihar Government Over Spurious Liquor Fatalities

The Congress has strongly condemned the ruling NDA government in Bihar following numerous tragic deaths caused by spurious liquor in Siwan and Saran districts. Party chief Mallikarjun Kharge accused the "opportunistic" regime of being culpable for the tragic incidents.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra echoed these sentiments, highlighting the prevalent illegal trade of spurious liquor in Bihar despite the existing state-wide ban. She expressed her deepest condolences to the victims' families and called for swift government action.

With 36 fatalities reported, Kharge recounted previous instances of similar tragedies, urging the government for the toughest possible penalties for those responsible. The opposition has demanded an effective crackdown on illicit liquor trade, reflecting on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's unmet promises.

(With inputs from agencies.)