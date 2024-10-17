Left Menu

Congress Lashes Out at Bihar Government Over Spurious Liquor Fatalities

The Congress criticized the NDA government for multiple deaths in Bihar's Siwan and Saran districts due to illegal spurious liquor. Party leaders accused the state government of failing to curb the illicit trade, despite a liquor ban, and demanded strict punishment for the culprits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2024 15:27 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 15:27 IST
Congress Lashes Out at Bihar Government Over Spurious Liquor Fatalities
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress has strongly condemned the ruling NDA government in Bihar following numerous tragic deaths caused by spurious liquor in Siwan and Saran districts. Party chief Mallikarjun Kharge accused the "opportunistic" regime of being culpable for the tragic incidents.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra echoed these sentiments, highlighting the prevalent illegal trade of spurious liquor in Bihar despite the existing state-wide ban. She expressed her deepest condolences to the victims' families and called for swift government action.

With 36 fatalities reported, Kharge recounted previous instances of similar tragedies, urging the government for the toughest possible penalties for those responsible. The opposition has demanded an effective crackdown on illicit liquor trade, reflecting on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's unmet promises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024