Urgent Call for Reform in U.S. Secret Service Amid Security Breaches

An independent review has sharply criticized the U.S. Secret Service for becoming bureaucratic and complacent, calling for urgent reforms. This follows a near-fatal assassination attempt on Donald Trump, exposing significant security lapses. The bipartisan review argues that without change, such incidents are likely to recur.

Trump, the Republican presidential candidate, narrowly avoided being shot during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, as a bullet grazed his ear. This incident accentuated security gaps and led to heightened measures at his subsequent open-air events. The review's findings, rebuking the Secret Service's failures, were released on Thursday.

The report underscores systemic and cultural flaws within the agency, recommending improved surveillance and better coordination between federal, state, and local law enforcement at rallies. These proposals aim for implementation by March 2025, with a comprehensive evaluation by October 2025. The Secret Service, under scrutiny, has pledged to enhance its protections for Trump and other candidates.

(With inputs from agencies.)