Potential Demise of Hamas Leader in Gaza Operation

The Israeli military is investigating whether Yahya Sinwar, Hamas' top leader, was killed in a recent operation in Gaza. Three militants were killed, but identities remain unconfirmed. Sinwar is a key figure in the October 2023 attack on Israel and became leader after Ismael Haniyeh's assassination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 17-10-2024 18:44 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 18:44 IST
  • Israel

In a major development, the Israeli military is probing the possible death of Yahya Sinwar, the top leader of Hamas, during a military operation in Gaza.

An Israeli military statement on Thursday confirmed that three militants were killed in the Gaza operations, though their identities remain unconfirmed. It is currently being assessed whether one of these individuals is indeed Sinwar.

Sinwar played a pivotal role as the architect of the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel. He ascended to the leadership role after the killing of Ismael Haniyeh in July, following a suspected Israeli operation in Tehran.

