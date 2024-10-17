Political Frenzy: Karnataka's Key By-Elections Set the Stage
As the Election Commission announces by-elections in Karnataka's Sandur, Channapatna, and Shiggaon, political activity intensifies. The resignations of E Tukaram, H D Kumaraswamy, and Basavaraj Bommai after Lok Sabha victories prompt candidate speculation. None of the parties have finalized their candidates, with key decisions pending in October.
- Country:
- India
The Election Commission has announced by-elections in three key Karnataka constituencies: Sandur, Channapatna, and Shiggaon. This development has sparked intense political maneuvering among parties, particularly the ruling Congress and the BJP-JD(S) alliance.
The by-elections became necessary following the resignations of E Tukaram, Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy, and former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, all of whom recently secured Lok Sabha seats. With speculation rife about candidates, none of the parties have formalized their contenders yet.
Channapatna is drawing particular attention, where Kumaraswamy might field his son Nikhil. Meanwhile, Congress and BJP are also gearing up for these elections, with major candidate decisions expected later in October.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Karnataka
- by-elections
- Congress
- BJP
- JD(S)
- Kumaraswamy
- Channapatna
- Sandur
- Shiggaon
- candidates
ALSO READ
Karnataka's Channapatna to Witness Rs 300 Crore Development Boost
Kumaraswamy Challenges Siddaramaiah Over MUDA Case and Government Achievements
Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy Accused of Intimidating Investigator in Mining Scandal
NDA Unites: Channapatna Bypoll Consensus Brewing
BJP-JD(S) Alliance on Edge: C P Yogeeshwara's Candidacy in Channapatna Bypolls