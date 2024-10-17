Political Frenzy: Karnataka's Key By-Elections Set the Stage

The Election Commission has announced by-elections in three key Karnataka constituencies: Sandur, Channapatna, and Shiggaon. This development has sparked intense political maneuvering among parties, particularly the ruling Congress and the BJP-JD(S) alliance.

The by-elections became necessary following the resignations of E Tukaram, Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy, and former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, all of whom recently secured Lok Sabha seats. With speculation rife about candidates, none of the parties have formalized their contenders yet.

Channapatna is drawing particular attention, where Kumaraswamy might field his son Nikhil. Meanwhile, Congress and BJP are also gearing up for these elections, with major candidate decisions expected later in October.

