Political Frenzy: Karnataka's Key By-Elections Set the Stage

As the Election Commission announces by-elections in Karnataka's Sandur, Channapatna, and Shiggaon, political activity intensifies. The resignations of E Tukaram, H D Kumaraswamy, and Basavaraj Bommai after Lok Sabha victories prompt candidate speculation. None of the parties have finalized their candidates, with key decisions pending in October.

Updated: 17-10-2024 18:54 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 18:54 IST
  • India

The Election Commission has announced by-elections in three key Karnataka constituencies: Sandur, Channapatna, and Shiggaon. This development has sparked intense political maneuvering among parties, particularly the ruling Congress and the BJP-JD(S) alliance.

The by-elections became necessary following the resignations of E Tukaram, Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy, and former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, all of whom recently secured Lok Sabha seats. With speculation rife about candidates, none of the parties have formalized their contenders yet.

Channapatna is drawing particular attention, where Kumaraswamy might field his son Nikhil. Meanwhile, Congress and BJP are also gearing up for these elections, with major candidate decisions expected later in October.

