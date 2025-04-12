Left Menu

JD(S) MLA Accuses CM Siddaramaiah of Political Coercion

JD(S) MLA M T Krishnappa accused Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah of enticing opposition lawmakers to join Congress by leveraging developmental benefits. In a protest against the Congress government, Krishnappa criticized the alleged coercion tactics and corruption, reaffirming his commitment to JD(S) amidst funding issues for constituency development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-04-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 18:26 IST
JD(S) MLA Accuses CM Siddaramaiah of Political Coercion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

JD(S) MLA M T Krishnappa has come forward with accusations against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, charging him with enticing opposition legislators to defect to the Congress party using developmental promises as leverage.

During a significant protest led by the JD(S) against the Congress government, Krishnappa expressed frustration, citing the lack of funds allocated for his constituency's development and alleging widespread corruption.

Despite the challenges, Krishnappa vowed his unwavering loyalty to his party, dismissing repeated offers to join the Congress and criticizing its practices as opportunistic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

 Global
2
Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

 Global
3
Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's Cup Success

Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's...

 Global
4
Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025