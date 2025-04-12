JD(S) MLA Accuses CM Siddaramaiah of Political Coercion

JD(S) MLA M T Krishnappa has come forward with accusations against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, charging him with enticing opposition legislators to defect to the Congress party using developmental promises as leverage.

During a significant protest led by the JD(S) against the Congress government, Krishnappa expressed frustration, citing the lack of funds allocated for his constituency's development and alleging widespread corruption.

Despite the challenges, Krishnappa vowed his unwavering loyalty to his party, dismissing repeated offers to join the Congress and criticizing its practices as opportunistic.

(With inputs from agencies.)