Karnataka Caste Census Sparks Controversy: Nikhil Kumaraswamy Calls for Transparency

Janata Dal (Secular) Karnataka Youth President, Nikhil Kumaraswamy, criticizes the state's caste census, alleging political motives by CM Siddaramaiah. He questions the lack of transparency and household visits, demanding transparency and scientific rigor in the census process. Controversy intensifies with leaked data and public skepticism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 23:21 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 23:21 IST
Janata Dal (Secular) Karnataka Youth President Nikhil Kumaraswamy (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Nikhil Kumaraswamy, the Karnataka Youth President of Janata Dal (Secular), has raised serious concerns over the state's caste census, implicating Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in manipulating the process for political gains. Speaking from the party's state office, Kumaraswamy criticized the alleged data leaks as unauthorized information generated by Siddaramaiah, calling it a 'test run' of public reactions.

Kumaraswamy emphasized irregularities in the survey, pointing out omissions in visiting households, including those of prominent political figures like his father and grandfather. He questioned the census's legitimacy, urging for a methodical approach that involves comprehensive household visits. The JD(S) leader asserted that the census should serve the public welfare and underline economic and social equality.

Beyond the caste census debate, Kumaraswamy condemned the recent Hubballi incident, where a minor girl was allegedly raped and murdered. He justified the police shootout of the accused, citing a breakdown in law and order under Congress rule. The escalating number of crimes reflects increasing insecurity among citizens, according to Kumaraswamy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

