Kumaraswamy Accuses Congress of Intimidation Amidst Protests

Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy accused Congress leaders of using fake documents to intimidate him during a JD(S) protest in Bengaluru. Highlighting corruption under Congress governance, Kumaraswamy claimed he has evidence that could expose their misdeeds. He criticized price hikes and warned of escalating state debt, urging BJP return to power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-04-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 20:21 IST
In a charged protest rally in Bengaluru, Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy accused Congress leaders of attempting to intimidate him by presenting fake documents. As JD(S) party members gathered in opposition to price hikes and alleged corruption, Kumaraswamy claimed he possesses documents revealing deep-seated corruption under Congress rule.

Kumaraswamy directly confronted Congress, accusing them of continuous harassment and corruption. He criticized recent price hikes and claimed that under the current government, nepotism and financial misconduct are rampant. The JD(S) leader claimed he had never misused power during his tenure, maintaining his integrity against the accusations.

Amidst chants led by Nikhil Kumaraswamy and participation from several JD(S) leaders, the protestors demanded accountability from the Congress government, stating people felt betrayed by unmet promises. Police detained protest leaders attempting to storm Vidhana Soudha, but they were later released.

