Kumaraswamy Accuses Congress of Intimidation Amidst Protests

In a charged protest rally in Bengaluru, Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy accused Congress leaders of attempting to intimidate him by presenting fake documents. As JD(S) party members gathered in opposition to price hikes and alleged corruption, Kumaraswamy claimed he possesses documents revealing deep-seated corruption under Congress rule.

Kumaraswamy directly confronted Congress, accusing them of continuous harassment and corruption. He criticized recent price hikes and claimed that under the current government, nepotism and financial misconduct are rampant. The JD(S) leader claimed he had never misused power during his tenure, maintaining his integrity against the accusations.

Amidst chants led by Nikhil Kumaraswamy and participation from several JD(S) leaders, the protestors demanded accountability from the Congress government, stating people felt betrayed by unmet promises. Police detained protest leaders attempting to storm Vidhana Soudha, but they were later released.

