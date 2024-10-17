Left Menu

Political Clash over Dharavi Redevelopment: A Battle of Narratives

Mumbai BJP President Ashish Shelar challenges Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray to debate Dharavi's redevelopment, accusing him of spreading false narratives. Shelar refutes claims regarding land allocation and ownership while Thackeray criticizes the government's alleged mismanagement of Mumbai's civic resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 19:21 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 19:21 IST
Political Clash over Dharavi Redevelopment: A Battle of Narratives
Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai BJP President Ashish Shelar issued a challenge to Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray for a debate on the contentious Dharavi Redevelopment Project, accusing him of becoming the 'spokesperson for urban naxals.' Shelar asserted the project's importance, claiming that Shiv Sena and Congress leader Varsha Gaikwad are spreading misinformation.

Shelar criticized Aaditya Thackeray for speaking about the project without proper understanding. He argued that the redevelopment is essential, providing homes to Marathi people, Muslims, and Dalits, but has been obstructed by misleading narratives. He also questioned Thackeray's claims about land allocations, demanding evidence.

In response, Aaditya Thackeray accused the Maharashtra government of misappropriating funds meant for Mumbai's civic resources, blaming it on a preference for certain contractors. Thackeray called for public unity against policies that purportedly threaten Mumbai's heritage and essential resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024