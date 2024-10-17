Political Clash over Dharavi Redevelopment: A Battle of Narratives

Mumbai BJP President Ashish Shelar issued a challenge to Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray for a debate on the contentious Dharavi Redevelopment Project, accusing him of becoming the 'spokesperson for urban naxals.' Shelar asserted the project's importance, claiming that Shiv Sena and Congress leader Varsha Gaikwad are spreading misinformation.

Shelar criticized Aaditya Thackeray for speaking about the project without proper understanding. He argued that the redevelopment is essential, providing homes to Marathi people, Muslims, and Dalits, but has been obstructed by misleading narratives. He also questioned Thackeray's claims about land allocations, demanding evidence.

In response, Aaditya Thackeray accused the Maharashtra government of misappropriating funds meant for Mumbai's civic resources, blaming it on a preference for certain contractors. Thackeray called for public unity against policies that purportedly threaten Mumbai's heritage and essential resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)