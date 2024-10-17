Left Menu

Controversy Sparks Over Dharavi Redevelopment Proposals

Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar has accused Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray of attempting a land grab in Dharavi under the pretext of environmental advocacy. Shelar criticized Aaditya Thackeray for spreading misinformation about the redevelopment plan, which aims to benefit residents with new housing facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-10-2024 22:23 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 22:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar has leveled accusations against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray. He claims Thackeray is allegedly aiming to seize a 37-acre nature park in Dharavi under the guise of advocating for his son's environmental interests.

Shelar also targeted Aaditya Thackeray, accusing him of spreading misinformation regarding the Dharavi redevelopment project. According to Shelar, the project plans to allocate 37% of the area for recreational purposes. Aaditya's claims of bias towards urban Naxals were dismissed as ignorance.

The redevelopment, involving 430 acres, aims to ensure homes for all residents. Over 70% of Dharavi's population consists of Dalits, Muslims, and Marathi speakers, who are expected to benefit from this initiative. Shelar questioned Aaditya's assertion that only 7 lakh residents will receive homes, attributing it to ongoing misconceptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

