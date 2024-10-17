Left Menu

Netanyahu Declares Victory Over Hamas Leader

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, calling it a pivotal moment in the conflict. Sinwar was responsible for planning a major attack on Israel. Netanyahu urged surrender of arms for safe passage in Gaza and stressed that the conflict continues.

Updated: 17-10-2024 23:25 IST
  • Israel

In a decisive announcement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that Israel has 'settled its account' with Yahya Sinwar, the Hamas leader responsible for a severe attack last year. Netanyahu's announcement marks a major milestone in Israel's ongoing conflict.

Describing Sinwar's killing as a crucial moment in efforts to recover hostages held in Gaza, Netanyahu assured those who surrender their weapons and assist in freeing captives safe passage from the region. He emphasized, however, that 'our war has not yet ended.'

Israeli forces identified Sinwar as a casualty in a recent battle, marking the end of their prolonged pursuit. Sinwar, a top priority on Israel's wanted list, was a key figure in militant operations, leaving Hamas to cope with a significant loss. While there was no immediate confirmation from Hamas, the situation underscores the persistent tensions between the factions.

