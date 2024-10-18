Left Menu

CPI(M) Fields Expelled Congress Aide Amidst Controversy in Palakkad Bypoll

The CPI(M)'s decision to field expelled Congress member P Sarin in the Palakkad bypoll has sparked criticism from UDF Convener MM Hassan, who calls it a result of candidate scarcity. Sarin, amid allegations of opportunism, was removed from Congress for party discipline violations and anti-organization activities.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist), CPI(M), has decided to field P Sarin, an expelled Congress member, as their candidate for the Palakkad Assembly bypoll, a move criticized by United Democratic Front Convener MM Hassan. Hassan claims CPI(M) struggled to find a suitable candidate, highlighting weaknesses in the party's current standing.

Hassan accused Sarin of opportunism, noting that he previously opposed the Left and now switches allegiance swiftly. Sarin faced expulsion from the Congress party due to activities against the organization's principles, including criticism of Congress's choice of candidates and raising allegations against the Leader of Opposition, VD Satheesan.

The Election Commission of India announced the upcoming bypolls scheduled for November 13, with results expected on November 23. Controversy surrounds the timing of the election, coinciding with the Kalpathi Ratholsavam festival. Political leaders, including VD Satheesan and BJP president K Surendran, have requested a postponement from the ECI due to local festivities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

