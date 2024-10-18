Star-Powered Campaign: Harris Teams Up with The Obamas

In a strategic move to galvanize Democratic voters, Kamala Harris will campaign alongside Barack and Michelle Obama in key events next week. The presence of the former president and first lady is seen as a significant boost for Harris as the elections draw near, said a senior campaign official.

The Obamas, revered figures within the Democratic Party, are expected to play a crucial role in motivating turnout from essential Democratic bases in tightly contested states. The race between Harris and Republican Donald Trump remains neck-and-neck, adding urgency to the Obamas' participation.

Michelle Obama is set to commence her election cycle appearances with Harris in Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 26, following her impactful speech critiquing Trump's tactics at the Democratic National Convention. Meanwhile, Barack Obama will join Harris in Georgia next Thursday, having already visited several battleground states.

(With inputs from agencies.)