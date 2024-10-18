Kamala Harris Teams Up with the Obamas for Dynamic Campaign Push

Vice President Kamala Harris is poised to make her inaugural campaign appearances alongside former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama. These prominent Democratic figures are set to participate in pivotal get-out-the-vote events in Georgia and Michigan this month.

This collaboration marks Michelle Obama's first time campaigning for Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee. A senior Harris campaign official, speaking under the condition of anonymity, disclosed that Harris will appear with Obama in Georgia on October 24 and with Mrs. Obama in Michigan on October 26, though the specific cities remain undisclosed.

The Obamas, who endorsed Harris in July, are leveraging their popularity as key fundraising assets for the campaign. Their support aims to galvanize early voter turnout, with significant events planned, including a rally in Atlanta on October 29, led by Mrs. Obama and featuring a host of celebrity co-chairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)