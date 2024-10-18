Rift Widens Between Sara Duterte and President Marcos Jr.

The political landscape in the Philippines faces a significant upheaval as Vice President Sara Duterte openly criticizes President Ferdinand Marcos Jr for his perceived lack of leadership and policy direction ahead of the midterm elections.

During a candid press conference, Duterte accused Marcos of being unfit for presidency, pointing to national problems such as inflation and food security as evidence of his ineffectual governance. Her remarks underscore the crumbling alliance that once secured their electoral victories in 2022.

This ongoing political feud, exacerbated by policy disagreements and inquiries into former President Rodrigo Duterte's administration, has influenced congressional actions, notably the proposed budget cuts to Duterte's office, signaling an intensifying struggle for power and influence in the country.

