Rift Widens Between Sara Duterte and President Marcos Jr.

Sara Duterte criticized President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, highlighting their growing division before upcoming midterm elections. She accused him of leadership failures, attributing national issues like inflation and food security to his lack of policies. Meanwhile, political tensions rise as funding cuts affect Duterte's office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 15:11 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 15:11 IST
The political landscape in the Philippines faces a significant upheaval as Vice President Sara Duterte openly criticizes President Ferdinand Marcos Jr for his perceived lack of leadership and policy direction ahead of the midterm elections.

During a candid press conference, Duterte accused Marcos of being unfit for presidency, pointing to national problems such as inflation and food security as evidence of his ineffectual governance. Her remarks underscore the crumbling alliance that once secured their electoral victories in 2022.

This ongoing political feud, exacerbated by policy disagreements and inquiries into former President Rodrigo Duterte's administration, has influenced congressional actions, notably the proposed budget cuts to Duterte's office, signaling an intensifying struggle for power and influence in the country.

