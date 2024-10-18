Left Menu

Congress MP Imran Masood Criticizes Government Actions Amid Communal Tensions

Congress MP Imran Masood criticized the UP government for inaction on the Bahraich violence and raised concerns over the central government's plans to dismantle the Waqf Board. He addressed the Congress' Save Constitution Resolution Conference, emphasizing the need for justice and safeguarding community lands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moradabad | Updated: 18-10-2024 15:54 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 15:54 IST
Imran Masood
  • Country:
  • India

Congress Member of Parliament Imran Masood has condemned the Uttar Pradesh government's failure to address those responsible for the violence and vandalism in Bahraich.

Speaking at the Congress' Save Constitution Resolution Conference, Masood raised pressing questions about justice for the victims of the Maharajganj incident, where homes and shops were destroyed, and women assaulted.

He also alleged that the central government intends to dismantle the Waqf Board to seize control of community lands. The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, introduced in August, has faced criticism for its potential impact on community properties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

