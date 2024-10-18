Left Menu

NATO Resilience: Mark Rutte Denounces Russian Rhetoric

NATO Chief Mark Rutte firmly criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin's escalating rhetoric during his first NATO defense ministers' meeting in Brussels. Speaking to reporters, Rutte emphasized the strength of NATO and the critical focus on supplying significant military aid to Ukraine, as winter approaches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 18-10-2024 16:22 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 16:22 IST
  • Country:
  • Belgium

NATO Chief Mark Rutte issued a stern rebuke of Russian President Vladimir Putin's increasingly reckless rhetoric, asserting that while Russia may be loud, NATO remains robust and united.

Speaking after chairing his first NATO defense ministers' meeting in Brussels, Rutte highlighted the alliance's determination to support Ukraine amid heightened tensions.

The meeting, he noted, centered on ensuring the delivery of substantial military aid to Ukraine as it prepares for the challenges of the impending winter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

