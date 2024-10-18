North Korea Sends Troops to Support Russia in Ukraine Conflict
South Korea's spy agency reports that North Korea dispatched troops to aid Russia in the Ukraine conflict, possibly escalating tensions with the West. The agency claims that 1,500 North Korean special forces have been sent to Russia, with more expected, raising concerns about North Korea's role in foreign wars.
- Country:
- South Korea
South Korea's spy agency has announced that North Korea is actively sending military personnel to support Russia in its ongoing conflict with Ukraine. This development could signify the involvement of a third nation in the war, potentially escalating tensions with Western countries.
The National Intelligence Service (NIS) reported that between October 8 and 13, Russian naval ships transported 1,500 North Korean special forces to Vladivostok. Moreover, these troops are now reportedly poised at various Russian locations for further deployment after training.
While the South Korean presidential office has flagged this move as a significant security threat, the Kremlin has dismissed these claims as false. Experts, however, speculate that North Korea aims to secure military support from Russia amid its nuclear standoff with the US and South Korea.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- North Korea
- Russia
- Ukraine
- troops
- war
- conflict
- military
- special forces
- intelligence
- security threat
ALSO READ
Typhoon Krathon Hits Taiwan: Communities Brace Amid Warnings and Cancellations
China Urges UN Action to Halt Escalating Middle East Conflict
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Central Beirut Amidst Intensified Conflict
Nobel Peace Prize Predictions Amid Global Conflicts
Airlines React to Middle East Conflict: Flight Suspensions Abound