Historic Visit: President Murmu Pay Tributes at Malawi's War Memorial

President Droupadi Murmu visited Malawi, marking the first Indian Head of State to do so. She paid tributes at the National War Memorial and the Kamuzu Mausoleum. During her visit, she emphasized strengthening bilateral ties in agriculture, mining, energy, and tourism with participation in the India-Malawi Business Meet.

President Droupadi Murmu made history by visiting Malawi, becoming the first Indian Head of State to do so. Her visit included a poignant homage at Malawi's National War Memorial, where she honored soldiers, including Indian troops, who sacrificed their lives during the World Wars.

During her stay, President Murmu also laid a wreath at the Kamuzu Mausoleum, the burial site of Malawi's first president, Dr. Hastings Kamuzu Banda. Her agenda in Malawi further encompassed engaging with the Indian community, whom she described as a vital bridge between the two nations.

Highlighting potential for bilateral growth, Murmu addressed the India-Malawi Business Meet, promoting collaboration in sectors like agriculture, mining, energy, and tourism. Her official visit, following successful tours in Algeria and Mauritania, was marked by discussions with local leaders aimed at fortifying diplomatic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

