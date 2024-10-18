Tejashwi Yadav Blasts Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Over Tragic Hooch Deaths
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav criticizes Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his response to the hooch tragedy, which claimed 33 lives. Yadav accuses Kumar of institutional corruption and a failed liquor ban, holding him accountable for the flourishing black market of illicit liquor in the state.
In a scathing critique, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has censured Bihar's Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, and his Cabinet, following a tragic incident involving the consumption of spurious liquor that resulted in multiple deaths. Yadav alleged that Kumar failed to offer condolences and accused him of treating the tragedy with disdain.
He further lambasted the Chief Minister for his lack of communication with the media, public, or victims in the wake of the incident. “Despite more than 100 deaths, the Chief Minister and his Cabinet were seen laughing in Patna, showing disregard for the affected families and the state's democracy,” Yadav stated on social media.
Yadav has repeatedly attacked Kumar, linking the tragedy to the CM's alleged institutional corruption and policy failures. Citing the ineffective liquor ban, he blamed an illicit nexus between politicians, police, and the liquor mafia for an illegal liquor market thriving in Bihar. Meanwhile, the death toll has soared to 33, with many victims receiving emergency care.
