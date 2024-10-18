Global South Gains Momentum: Xi Jinping to Attend BRICS Summit in Russia

In a significant diplomatic move, Chinese President Xi Jinping will participate in the upcoming BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, from October 22 to 24. The announcement was made by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying, confirming Xi's intent to foster strengthened ties within the Global South.

This year's summit focuses on "Strengthening Multilaterism for Just Global Development and Security" and will be the first under BRICS' expanded membership, which now includes Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. During the summit, Xi will engage in various dialogues and deliver vital addresses, emphasizing China's role in promoting world peace and development.

Despite speculation, there remains uncertainty regarding a future meeting between Xi and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as relations between India and China have been strained since 2020. New Delhi's Ministry of External Affairs has indicated Modi's plan to hold bilateral talks with BRICS counterparts, though specifics remain undisclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)