Political Shifts in Jharkhand as Former MLAs Join JMM Ahead of Elections

In a significant political development, former BJP legislator from Jamua, Kedar Hajra, and ex-AJSU vice president Umakant Rajak have joined the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) party. The move, ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Jharkhand, was welcomed by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who hailed both leaders for their dedication to the state.

Expressing his thoughts on social media platform X, CM Hemant Soren said, "Two hard-working leaders of Jharkhand, Kedar Hazra ji and brother Umakant Rajak ji, along with their thousands of supporters are heartily welcomed into the JMM family, Johar. Jharkhand will win!" This development strengthens JMM's position as the largest party in the state with 30 representatives. The Congress, which holds 16 seats, has aligned with JMM for the upcoming elections.

Chief Minister Soren has been vocal about his criticism of the BJP, accusing them of exploiting the state's resources for over two decades. Soren expressed his determination to rejuvenate Jharkhand since assuming office in December 2019. Meanwhile, the Election Commission has announced that Jharkhand's assembly elections will be conducted in two phases on November 13 and 20, with results to be declared on November 23. Approximately 2.60 crore voters, including over 11.84 lakh first-time voters, are eligible to participate in the elections.

