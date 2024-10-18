CVS Health CEO Shakeup Amid Share Price Decline
CVS Health has appointed David Joyner as the new CEO, replacing Karen Lynch, following pressure from investors. The company also adjusted its third-quarter profit forecast significantly lower than expected. CVS's stock has dropped due to challenges in its healthcare and pharmacy sectors.
CVS Health announced a leadership change on Friday, appointing David Joyner as CEO after investors, including activist firm Glenview Capital, expressed dissatisfaction with the company's stagnant share price. The change coincides with CVS's withdrawal of its 2024 forecast and a disappointing third-quarter earnings outlook.
Shares of CVS fell by 7% following the announcement, continuing a downward trend largely attributed to repeated adjustments to profit expectations amid rising healthcare costs and increased competition. The pharmacy benefit management arm, despite remaining profitable, is under scrutiny from U.S. government efforts to lower drug prices, resulting in recent legal challenges.
The leadership transition comes after a period of rapid expansion for CVS, highlighted by its 2017 acquisition of Aetna. However, the expected synergies from such integrations have been questioned. Industry analysts suggest that strategic revisions, potentially including a split of CVS's core businesses, could be forthcoming under Joyner's leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
